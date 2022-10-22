EU to send P8.6-M aid to help Karding-hit Luzon

The European Union (EU) has earmarked 150,000 euros (approximately PHP8.6 million) in humanitarian aid to help the most affected regions in Luzon recover from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding.

The aid will benefit more than 35,000 people in some of the hardest hit localities in the regions of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, the EU Delegation in Manila said Friday.

The EU funding would support the Philippine Red Cross in delivering assistance to the victims through the distribution of relief items, such as shelter materials, food, water containers, and hygiene kits.

Multi-purpose cash grants would likewise be provided to enable people meet their basic needs.

In addition, the funding would contribute to providing medical support to those injured by the storm and repairing schools.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Karding, which developed into a super typhoon, made landfall in Burdeos, Quezon on September 25, leaving a trail of destruction in many areas across six provinces.

More than 1.4 million people were affected by the typhoon, which also killed 12, injured 68, and left five people missing, based on the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Source: Philippines News Agency