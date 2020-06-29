EU to roll out P359-M ARISE+ project in PH

The Philippines will soon benefit from the EUR6.4-million (PHP359 million) project of the European Union that targets to boost economic activities and help retaining jobs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a webinar of Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) and International Labor Organization (ILO) Monday, Delegation of the EU to the Philippines Chargé d’ Affaires Thomas Wiersing said the country will be part of the Asean Regional Integration Support from the EU Plus (ARISE+).

“(It) contributes to the integration of Philippine economy into the global production chains through targeted support both to the public and private sectors. It is a national Philippine component of the ARISE+ program, supporting regional economic integration and trade in Asean,” Wiersing said.

The ARISE+ is a five-year program with components such as trade facilitation and transparency; standards and conformity assessment in healthcare and food products; customs, transport, and Asean Customs Transit System; and Asean economic integration monitoring and statistics.

The EU has implemented the same project in seven Asean member states, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Wiersing said that aside from the ARISE+ Philippines, the country will also benefit from a new project between the EU and the ILO.

This project, which will build on activities under the Freedom of Association Project completed, will be implemented by 2021.

The EU has assisted the Philippines in fighting the Covid-19 health crisis by redirecting EUR1 million (PHP56 million) from its existing humanitarian aid projects.

This involves distribution of masks, hygiene kits, temporary washing facilities, food and cash to the most vulnerable population, Wiersing said.

He added the EU is ready to reorient another EUR15 million (PHP841 million) for Covid-19 response action in the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency