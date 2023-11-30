EU Provides PHP 18 million Aid to Visayas Flood Victims

Manila – The European Union (EU) has pledged 300,000 euros, equivalent to approximately PHP 18 million, in humanitarian aid to support Filipinos affected by recent floods and landslides in the Visayas region. The EU Delegation in Manila, announcing the aid on Thursday, specified that the assistance would target the most affected families in the hardest-hit districts of the eastern Visayas region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Arlynn Aquino, overseeing the EU's humanitarian programs in the Philippines, acknowledged the extensive destruction caused by the floods that have impacted hundreds of thousands of people.

The EU assistance will enhance the efforts of its humanitarian partners already working in the region. The aid package includes provisions for food and livelihood support, as well as ensuring access to clean water supplies, sanitation facilities, and education. According to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), since mid-November, the Visayas region has experienced significant flooding and landslides due to a combination of a shear line and low-pressure area. This natural calamity has affected 1.1 million people, displacing 76,312 individuals to 167 evacuation centers.