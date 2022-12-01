EU provides P11-M humanitarian aid for Paeng victims

MANILA: The European Union (EU) is providing 200,000 euro (approximately PHP11 million) in humanitarian aid to assist Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that battered several parts of the country in October.

The EU funding will support the Philippine Red Cross in delivering relief assistance, including the provision of medical and first aid services, mosquito nets, clean water supplies and hygiene items to most affected families.

Cash grants would also be distributed to the most vulnerable groups to help them to meet their basic needs, the EU Delegation in Manila said Thursday.

At least 32,500 people from worst-hit areas are expected to benefit from the latest aid.

The Delegation said this forms part of EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The storm made six landfalls in different areas across the Philippines from Oct. 28 to 31, affecting at least 4 million Filipinos and damaging structures in its wake.

A total of 164 people died, 28 missing, and 270 injured were reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, mainly due to flash floods and landslides

