EU holds Russia responsible for Poland missile strike

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Wednesday held Russia responsible for the “tragic” missile incident in Poland, calling the attack a gross violation of international law.

“This tragic incident is a result of yet another massive wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russia yesterday, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Josep Borrell said in a statement. “These attacks are gross violations of international law.”

“Russia continues to disseminate disinformation about the unjustified and unprovoked war it is waging against Ukraine. We will keep calling Russia out for its information manipulation and interference,” Borrell added.

He said the EU will remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its inherent right of self-defense against Russian aggression as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Europe will continue to provide “strong” political, military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” Borrell said.

“Russia, all perpetrators, and accomplices will be held to account,” he added.

Borrel also expressed solidarity with Poland and the Polish people and extended his condolences to the families of the two victims of the attack.

“The EU fully supports Poland’s ongoing investigation to establish the facts on the ground, and we will stay in close contact with our partners, including NATO, on the next steps,” he said.

The missile landed late Tuesday in the village of Przewodow, which lies near the border with Ukraine.

The incident raised fears of an escalation between Russia and NATO, of which Poland is a member.

But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said initial analysis suggested that it was “likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory,” a theory also backed by Poland.

The strike came as Ukraine attempted to fend off an unprecedented wave of Russian missile attacks that targeted key energy infrastructure vital to Ukraine’s civilian population as winter approaches

