EU brings free European films to Iloilo

The European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines is bringing free European films to Iloilo under its Cine Europa film festival from Oct. 5 to 13.

The fest started on September 14 in Manila and runs until the end of October, going hybrid this year as it also sets foot in Cebu City and Palawan.

Cine Europa 2022 Iloilo leg would begin with the Spanish film Las Niñas (School girls) on October 5 and would have a total of 25 onsite screenings at the Film Development Council of the Philippines Cinematheque.

The initial film, which won the Goya Award for Best Film, is a delicate coming-of-age drama set in 90s Spain.

The screenings would be held in the afternoon and evening, and admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Moviegoers may also catch the 2022 Cine Europa online via http://www.cineeuropaph.com.

Cine Europa 25 is organized by the EU Delegation to the Philippines, EU Member States’ Embassies, Cultúr Éireann, Irish Film Institute, Goethe-Institut, Instituto Cervantes de Manila and the Philippine-Italian Association, in partnership with the National Parks and Development Committee, the Film Development Council and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, as well as other local and commercial partners. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency