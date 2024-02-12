Establishment of veterans’ hospitals in Mindanao, Visayas sought

MANILA: A Senate bill seeks to establish hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao to cater to veterans of wars and military campaigns. Senator Mark Villar has filed Senate Bill (SB) 2544 or the Veterans Hospital Act in recognition of the heroic acts and sacrifices of the country's veterans. 'Our war veterans made an invaluable and extraordinary contribution in safeguarding our national security. Their contributions are significant not only during their days, but even in the present day. They have played a crucial role in ensuring our freedom and independence from any internal and external threat,' read Villar's explanatory note of the bill released to the media on Monday. Currently, there is only one veterans' hospital in the country, the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City. SB 2544 states that it is necessary for the government to provide quality hospitalization, medical care, and treatment to veterans. 'However, the existing veterans' hospital may not be easily accessible to some of our veterans w ho are situated in far-flung areas, and those who are residing in Visayas and Mindanao,' Villar said. The hospitals aim to provide comprehensive and total health care services to Filipino veterans including medical, surgical, and psychiatric services; offer rehabilitative and long-term care to veterans with service-connected disabilities; serve as centers for healthcare research for the improvement of veterans' medical care; and extend its services to the families and beneficiaries of the Filipino veterans. 'We are hoping to have the veterans' hospitals built in the soonest time possible as time is our greatest enemy in providing veterans with quality healthcare and services. They have laid down their lives for the country and it is high time we give them the care they deserve,' Villar said. Source: Philippines News Agency