ESSCOM LAND OPERATIONS DIVISION CHIEF OF STAFF DIES

KOTA KINABALU, The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Land Operations Division chief of staff SAC Datuk M Chandrasekaran died here today. He was 56. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun, when contacted, confirmed his passing. Jauteh said, based on the information obtained so far, he was rushed to the Sabah Women and Children's Hospital in Likas here at about 8 am and the cause of death has yet to be ascertained. "I and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) extend our condolences to his family," he said. Chandrasekaran, who served with the PDRM since 1994, was Kota Kinabalu police chief from 2014 to 2018. He is survived by a widow and two children. Source: BERNAMA News Agency