Espenido defies gag order anew

Despite a gag order from Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido on Thursday held a media interview at Camp Delgado here.

Espenido arrived at the Police Regional Office 6 headquarters on Wednesday and is currently detailed at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.

He talked about his previous assignments as police personnel, accomplishments on the war against drugs, and entertained questions on his inclusion on President Rodrigo Duterte's narco list.

The celebrated police officer in the war against drugs said he does not fear issuing a statement despite a gag order.

Kung sakaling ano ang mangyari, kasi nagpa interview ako (Whatever happens because I entertained an interview), I will suffer the consequences, Espenido told members of the media.

This is my right. I have my personal right, 'wag ninyo lang akong bawalan or else wala akong magawa din. Demokrasya tayo. Kung kasuhan ako, kung ito na lang ang paraan na ma dismiss ako sa serbisyo, then let it be (Do not stop me [from airing my side] or else I also cannot do anything. We are in a democracy. If cases will be filed against me, if this will be the way for me to be dismissed from service, then let it be), he added.

Among his accomplishments in the fight against drugs, he said, were the dismantling of the Parojinog drug group in Ozamiz City and filing of cases against drug personalities.

His commitment to the war on drugs has started even when he was a patrolman, he said, and he has no time in dealing with illegal activities.

Na explain ko ang sarili ko para hindi masayang ang paniniwala ng mga tao sa Pilipinas, sa buong mundo na 'yung iniidolo nila na police, (ever) since sa trabaho niya, palaban na siya sa illegal drugs (I explained myself to preserve the belief of the people in the Philippines and the world that the police they look up to is a warrior against illegal drugs), he said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Joem Malong, Police Regional Office 6 spokesperson, said the gag order is clear and Espenido does not need to be reminded.

Malong said Espenido is still bound by the rules and regulations of the PNP organization.

There is an ongoing investigation. Supposedly, there will be no statements coming from the ones who are subject to investigation, she said in a separate interview.

Malong said the PNP national headquarters have not yet ordered who will investigate Espenido's defiance of the gag order.

The PRO 6 might be ordered to probe Espenido, who is under the jurisdiction of the region, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency