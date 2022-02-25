﻿Escudero yet to endorse prexy bet

Sorsogon Governor and senatorial bet Francis Escudero said he has to study the plans of presidential candidates before endorsing one in this year’s elections.

In a press briefing at the Deskanso Café here Thursday, Escudero said as an incumbent local chief executive, he is bound to welcome all presidential candidates in his province and let them speak about their platforms to the people.

“I’m not yet endorsing anybody since no presidential candidate has specifically discussed his or her solutions to our problems. We have to listen to them first,” Escudero told reporters.

During his visit to Leyte, the senatorial bet discussed the need to speed up internet connection, minimize the impact of oil price hikes, the need to consult with local governments on the alert level system during the pandemic, gambling regulations, and issues on political dynasty, among others.

Escudero, who is running for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition, has not publicly backed any presidential bet since the kick-off of the campaign for national candidates.

The Sorsogon governor is listed as a guest candidate of Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and Senator Manny Pacquiao, who are all running for president.

His bid for a Senate comeback is also being supported by vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, although he is not an official candidate of the UniTeam ticket led by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

