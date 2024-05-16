KUALA LUMPUR, Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) and DK Leather Seats Sdn Bhd (DK SCHWEIZER) today formalise its partnership to provide custom premium leather for VIP Service seats in KLIA Ekspres trains. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they leverage their strengths as a premium service provider to their customers. ERL chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor in a statement said the company welcomed any form of collaborations which will ultimately benefit the end user. 'It's important for us to constantly work with partners in our continuous effort to provide a comfortable and seamless journey to our passengers. 'DK SCHWEIZER is well known among the automotive industry in providing quality leather upholstery globally and we are thrilled to have their famous premium leather seats especially made for the dedicated VIP Service seats in our KLIA Ekspres trains,' she said. Noormah also hopes that all VIP Service passengers will enjoy the new seats for a more comfortable and stylish ride to the airport. Meanwhile, DK SCHWEIZER director Lesley Koek expressed excitement on the new partnership with ERL that will diversify its line of business from the automotive industry and embarking into the public transport industry. 'We are continuously striving to be a one stop business solutions for seat covers globally,' he said in the same statement. DK SCHWEIZER sources its premium leather materials from esteemed tanneries located in Italy and South America, ensuring each piece meets the rigorous standards of automotive grading. With a distinguished track record spanning 25 years, the brand is celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality control and craftsmanship excellence. According to the statement, passengers can experience the new premium VIP Service seat on their next trip to the airport when they purchase the VIP Service package which is an exclusive door-to-door airport transfer that combines a single or return trip on the KLIA Ekspres, chauffer driven executive car and a dedicated porter for baggage assistance. Source: BERNAMA News Agency