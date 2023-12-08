Eric Jed Olivarez to Compete in Olivarez Cup Tennis Final Against Fritz Chris Verdad

Parañaque City: Eric Jed Olivarez, the top seed, displayed remarkable skill with his powerful forehand, securing a victory over the No. 5 seed Eric Jay Tangub, with scores of 6-2, 7-5, in the men's singles semifinal of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez Cup. The event took place at the Olivarez Sports Center clay court in Parañaque City last Friday. Olivarez is set to face the No. 4 seed, Fritz Chris Verdad, in the final match, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to Philippines News Agency, Verdad earned his spot in the final after a notable win against No. 2 seed Elbert Anasta, with scores of 6-3, 4-0 (ret.). Olivarez, who was a quarterfinalist at the recent PCA Open, aims for his second consecutive title against Verdad, having previously defeated him at the MITF Open Tennis Championship in Iloilo last month, with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. Additionally, both Olivarez and Verdad reached the men's doubles final with different partners. Olivarez, partnering with Nilo Ledama, triumphed over Anasta and Roel Damian, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Verdad and Rolly John Saga, seeded seventh, ousted the No. 2 seeds, Jose Maria Pague and Bryan Saarenas, with scores of 6-3, 6-2. In the Legends division, Aldrin Geluz and Chat Conta are set to compete for the title in the 35's category, with Geluz also facing JD Benitez in the 45's category final. The men's doubles 30's final will feature Rollie Anasta and Conta against Saarenas and Ken Salvo.