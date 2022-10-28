Equal opportunity for elderly social pension pushed

Members of senior citizen organizations are pushing for equal opportunities for the elderly in getting social pensions.

In an interview Thursday, Benjamin Medina Sr., 80, president of the Office for Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, said present social pension programs need to become inclusive.

“Whether you are poor or a retiree from (the) government or private sector, everyone should be getting social pensions,” he said.

Medina, who is also the national president of the Federation of Senior Citizens of the Philippines, noted that current social pensions are only available to those considered “indigent”, leaving out retirees who worked in industries because they are getting retirement pensions from either the Social Security System or the Government Service Insurance System.

During the October 26-27 regional summit organized by OSCA and the National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC) here, Medina brought up the concern and other issues affecting the elderly.

“We are hoping that they will listen to our concerns, as they (NCSC) explained to us, their directions are promising,” Medina said.

NCSC Commissioner Edwin Espejo said the series of consultations in the Northern Mindanao region forms part of its aim to listen to different OSCA stakeholders, especially in guiding the creation of implementing rules and regulations that would transfer programs for senior citizens from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“We want to strengthen the enforcement of laws and policies that sought to protect the rights of our senior citizens,” he said.

