Epiq Expands Dedicated Antitrust Practice Group for Legal Business Services

Provides eDiscovery and analytics expertise on antitrust and competition matters

Ed Burke

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, has formalized a dedicated team to handle domestic and international antitrust and competition matters. The practice group will leverage its extensive knowledge and experience in the field, along with market-leading technologies and methodologies, to provide superior eDiscovery, analytics, and managed review services to deliver unparalleled results on both regulatory reviews and antitrust litigation.

Based on recent pronouncements by regulatory agencies worldwide, as well as a distinct uptick in the number and scope of government investigations and class actions, antitrust and competition matters are expanding at an exponential pace. Data indicates that these cases require a team of experts who understand the requirements of regulators, can manage cross-border projects seamlessly, are adept at applying artificial intelligence to quickly find and analyze significant content and can scale to meet challenging time requirements. The Epiq antitrust and competition team can deliver on all these requirements across a variety of matters, including merger and Second Requests in the U.S., Supplementary Information Requests in Canada, Phase I/II Investigations in the U.K. and E.U., class action litigation, civil and criminal investigations, and cartel litigation.

Gary Suffir

Roger Pilc, president and general manager for Epiq’s Legal Solutions business stated: “Antitrust matters are invariably high profile and involve substantial risk for our corporate and law firm clients. As an industry leader in this area and a company which has handled nearly 200 antitrust and competition matters over the last decade, Epiq has devoted significant resources – both human and technology-driven – to this practice area. Our team members have deep experience across our service lines and understand the specific requirements of regulators across the globe. They are an excellent example of our industry-leading ability to combine the best people, processes, and technology to a legal services’ practice area for the benefit of our clients.”

The dedicated team is comprised of functional team leaders across eDiscovery, analytics, and managed review, as well as project managers, review managers, and analytics consultants in the U.S., Canada, Asia, and the U.K./Europe who support over 50 languages with local staffing. Key team members include Erin Toomey, senior director for the antitrust and competition practice group, who recently joined Epiq from Ankura. Toomey will oversee client services delivery and partner with clients to develop strategies with their antitrust and competition portfolios. Other experienced professionals on the team include Edward Burke, senior vice president, and Gary Suffir, vice president, client services.

Erin Toomey

In addition to the formation of a dedicated team, Epiq has built a technology platform uniquely suited to ensuring exceptional service on antitrust and competition matters that are often large, complex, and high stakes. For example, Epiq maintains dedicated processing, analytics, and document review environments, enabling it to move faster and more securely. It further deploys a suite of best-in-class AI technologies to allow for the application of technology-assisted review workflows that would be appropriate for the matter.

Epiq has been at the forefront of developing and implementing successful technology-led strategies with government agencies including the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, the Canadian Competition Bureau, the European Commission, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, and the Hong Kong Competition Committee, among others. By collaborating closely with its clients to design, vet, and gain approval of workflows, Epiq helps deploy advanced analytics tools that defensibly assess and reduce the scope of data that companies must review and produce.

Delante Stevens, senior staff attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton commented on Epiq’s work in the antitrust space. “Epiq has always been proactive and progressive as an eDiscovery vendor. I have experienced many firsts while working with them over the years as data volumes, sources, and technologies have grown. It is comforting to know that when we are working with a client, we are both trying to get the best results possible by bringing together a broad range of expertise. It takes a special group of professionals to get into the real performance that determines the outcome on matters. Epiq has been an important part of that group for me over many years.”

For more information on how Epiq’s antitrust team helps its clients navigate the complexities of antitrust and competition law, and to view a recently recorded webinar on 2021 antitrust trends in the U.S. featuring insights from leading practitioners, visit us here. To discuss how we can address your antitrust litigation services needs, contact us here.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Catherine Ostheimer

Epiq

+1 203 921 9700

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 9b1f8a5d-9b5b-4edf-be6c- 304403cfc15f

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 67909ffc-f4ec-46a9-aa26- a37e60c7da59

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 2a508863-d6e2-4571-93f0- a91fb1fdea95