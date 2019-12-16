Epiq Announces New President and Chief Financial Officer

Vishal Chhibbar, president and chief financial officer at Epiq

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that Vishal Chhibbar has joined Epiq as president and chief financial officer. Chhibbar brings over 30 years of experience in global finance and operations to the Epiq leadership team. He will be responsible for the finance function, global operations, and lead the continued transformation of Epiq to deliver high value solutions to our clients with world class process, automation, and technology.

“Vishal has an impressive reputation for developing and executing best in class operations,” said Dave Dobson, chief executive officer at Epiq. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to implement our strategic initiatives and expand our cutting-edge solutions globally.”

Chhibbar has deep knowledge in operation management and analytics services industry. With a remarkable record of accomplishments, Chhibbar has worked with blue chip companies on mergers, acquisitions, financial and strategic planning, joint venture management, Security and Exchange Commission accounting and reporting, as well as managing risk in diverse markets and expanding economies.

“Epiq is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the growth of technology-led services in the legal space,” said Chhibbar. “I am excited to be joining Epiq at time where we are thriving internationally and leading the market with client-centric solutions. I look forward to applying my broad financial experience to help continue delivering valuable and innovative solutions to our clients worldwide.”

Chhibbar most recently served for 10 years as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for EXL Services, a publicly traded company. Prior to his role at EXL, Chhibbar has served in numerous leadership roles across the financial sector, including at GE Capital, American Express Bank, and Xerox and has directed initiatives in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, United States, and India. Vishal is a Chartered Accountant and an Associate Member of Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) Australia and Six Sigma Black Belt certified. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from DAV College, Dehradun, India.



About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Shanna D. Schultz

Epiq

+1 713 933 2922

shanna.schultz@epiqgloabal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 7ae70949-b19a-4c3e-b5ea- 202d3dbda647