Envoys tour historic homes within Malacañang

MANILA: First Lady Marie Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos has given foreign ambassadors assigned to the Philippines a guided tour of the nation's most historic homes in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to preserving Philippine heritage sites. According to a statement on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the tour held on Feb. 20 was part of the administration's efforts to treasure and preserve the country's history while strengthening diplomatic ties. "The tour was a showcase of Filipino culture and is a part of the ongoing efforts of the President to restore and preserve Philippine heritage sites," PCO said. PCO said the highlight of the tour was the diplomats' visit to the newly restored Laperal Mansion, located on Arlegui Street adjacent to Malacañan Palace. PCO noted that the Laperal Mansion would serve as the official Presidential Guest House for foreign heads of state or government. 'This establishment embodies the Filipino's brand of hospitality and His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s intent to strengthen and expand the Philippines' relations with its partners in the international community," the PCO said. Laperal Mansion, described as the "crown jewel of the group of residences", infused with tropical touches and features 14 meticulously designed bedrooms and two sun rooms named in honor of past presidents, all of which were done by the country's very best artisans and designers. The home also has three staterooms, named as homage to three figures who are cornerstones of Philippine history: Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, American military leader Douglas MacArthur, and the country's national hero Jose Rizal. "This collaborative effort has resulted in a revival of heritage, a showcase of local talent, and a celebration of foreign diplomacy," the PCO said. The diplomats were also welcomed at the Goldenberg Mansion, a former Presidential guest house, and led next door to the Teus Mansion, a 19th-century home that currently houses the Presidential Museum. Ambassadors walked through exhibits depicting the progression of Philippine leadership, including triumphs and pitfalls. The tour also included a walk through Bahay Ugnayan, a home that holds President Marcos' 'Road to Malacañang,' which provides insights into his milestones leading up to his return to the palace. All three historic homes have been restored as museums, and are open to the public, free of charge. Source: Philippines News Agency