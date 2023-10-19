Environment watchdog urges voters to support ‘eco-friendly’ BSKE bets

An environment watchdog on Thursday called on voters to support candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) advocating environmental protection and conservation. EcoWaste Zero Waste campaigner Ochie Tolentino said it is important for the public to ensure that the candidates they will be supporting have an honest heart to serve the people and take care of the environment. He noted that with the worsening environmental crisis caused by climate change, pollution, and depletion of natural resources, it would be helpful to include environmental protection in the candidates' platform, such as addressing the long-standing problems with plastic and garbage. "Candidates, in their strong drive to win, usually forget that they have a responsibility to ensure that campaign activities do not lead to the further degradation of our environment. We therefore ask all candidates, as well as their supporters, to be respectful of the environment and avoid practices that squander resources, generate trash, and bring about pollution that can endanger the health and well-being of their constituents," Tolentino said in an interview with Church-run Radio Veritas. EcoWaste also emphasized the message "the people and nature are both winners in the elections free of waste" and "Vote for Mother Earth" as an expression of the desire to have a clean environment and peaceful elections. At the same time, the group also urged the candidates to use only recyclable and non-toxic materials during the campaign; promote the avoidance of plastic use; and adhere to proper waste disposal, especially in gatherings. "The eco-friendly conduct of the synchronized elections for barangay and youth leaders will surely yield tangible benefits for Mother Earth, especially if resources are judiciously used and environmental pollution is avoided, among others," Tolentino said. Some 67 million voters are expected to elect a new set of village and youth officials during the Oct. 30 polls. Regular voters will be electing one barangay chairman and seven councilors while youth voters will be choosing an SK chairman and seven councilors. The 10-day campaign period for the BSKE started on Thursday and will run until Oct. 28.

Source: Philippines News Agency