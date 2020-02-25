Environment group hails CDO solid waste program

Environmental advocacy group Green Convergence has praised the city government for enforcing policies on solid waste management.

In a message during the opening of the 3rd National Environment Summit on Wednesday, Green Convergence president Angelina Galang said that despite some challenges, the local government managed to implement waste segregation and the banning of plastic wrappers in the market.

The local government began enforcing the "Integrated Eco biological Solid Waste Management Ordinance" last year, the first phase of which involved the ban on single use plastics. The second phase, which started this year, involves garbage segregation.

City Mayor Oscar Moreno said that environmental protection and eco friendly policies will continue in the city, citing the ongoing rehabilitation of the old dumpsite in Zayas, Upper Carmen, which is set to be converted into an eco park.

Moreno, who graced the event, also reported that through the private and non government sectors, the city has organized a cooperative of former garbage scavengers to become makers of "eco bricks".

Last month, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu welcomed the city's plan to allow neighboring towns to use its sanitary landfill for a fee.

I discussed with Mayor Oscar Moreno with this plan of letting municipalities use the sanitary landfill for a fee, of course, so the city will earn, Cimatu told reporters during his Jan. 30 visit here.

This move, he said, could help nearby local governments that are still not compliant with Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, in the proper disposal of their garbage.

Meanwhile, the three day Environmental Summit that began Wednesday will showcase various best practices related to environmental protection

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY