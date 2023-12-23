Environment-friendly Christmas decors illuminate Iloilo City

ILOILO: Aligned with the city government's thrust on promoting sustainability, over 3,000 parol (lanterns) in different colors and sizes, Christmas trees, and other decorations made of recycled materials illuminate Iloilo City public places and major thoroughfares this holiday season. 'The parols all over the city are the same materials we used in previous years. They are just recycled. Only their colors and designs are changed,' Raisa Treñas-Chu, in charge of Christmas trees in the public plazas, said in an interview over the weekend. Source: Philippines News Agency