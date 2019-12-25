Entrapment op nets NPA member in Surigao Sur

A joint entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army on Christmas Eve (December 24) resulted in the arrest of an active member of the New People's Army (NPA) in the area, an official said.

The chief of the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13), Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel, Jr. said the operation was conducted by the elements of Cantilan Municipal Police Station and the Charlie Company of 36th Infantry Battalion.

Esquivel identified the NPA member as Dante Ornilla Urbiztondo, 32, a resident of Zone 3, Barangay Poblacion, Lanuza, Surigao del Sur.

Urbiztondo is a member of the Guerrilla Front Committee 30 of the NPA, the police official said, adding that authorities had received information about the suspect's recruitment activities in the area.

Esquivel said police and Army operatives launched the entrapment operation at around 5 p.m. in Barangay Pag-antayan, Cantilan, in which the suspect allegedly yielded a hand grenade, a .38 revolver, and five rounds of ammunition.

This notable accomplishment is attributed to the good relationship between the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines in the region that resulted in information sharing and collaborative efforts between the government forces, Esquivel said.

He also cited the "significant role of the people in the area" who reportedly provided information that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The active support of the community also plays a significant role in this success. I encourage the community to continue giving your support to our government forces who always ensure the safety and security of the Caraganons, Esquivel added.

Source: Philippines News Agency