Enough food supply, facilities for foreigners, Pinoys in Wuhan

Filipinos and all foreigners in areas hit by the 2019 novel coronavirus in China are assured of sufficient food and medical supply.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the assurance was made by the Chinese government during a meeting among Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretaries Meynardo Montealegre, Frank Ferrer, and Chinese Consul General Luo Gang on Wednesday.

"China assures sufficient food supply and medical facilities for all including foreigners; will share contact info and persons with hospitals in Hubei so DFA/Shanghai Philippine Consulate General has info to share with Filipinos," he said on his Twitter account.

People in Wuhan, Hubei province where the n-CoV is believed to have originated, have stockpiled food and supplies, leaving stores empty.

"China (is) implementing all measures to stop (the) spread of virus including lockdown on Wuhan; repat will only spread the virus," Locsin said.

He added that the Philippine and Chinese governments are in close coordination with the prospect of visa suspension. At present, only the visa upon arrival for Chinese nationals is suspended by Manila.

Earlier, the DFA has expressed readiness to bring home Filipino workers subject to China's rules on Disease Containment, including immigration clearance and quarantine process, among others.

Filipino repatriates will be placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine based on the guidelines of the Department of Health.

Those who wish to stay in China should heed advisories from local health authorities, and cooperate with efforts to quell the further spread of n-CoV.

Filipinos in the affected areas needing medical assistance and treatment were urged to go to the nearest medical facility and seek proper medical care, including treatment and quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency