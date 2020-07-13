Enough beds for Covid-19 patients in quarantine centers: DOH

An official of the Department of Health on Monday said there are enough beds in patient care centers nationwide where asymptomatic persons or with mild symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) can undergo quarantine.

“We see that mild and asymptomatic cases are in the hospitals, which should not be the case because they add up to the burden of our hospitals. It is better if they’re in the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual media forum.

Vergeire said there are a total of 8,287 LIGTAS COVID facilities managed by the local government units and 14 MEGA LIGTAS facilities.

In total, there are 3,193 beds in all 14 MEGA LIGTAS facilities with an occupancy rate of about 38 percent, Vergeire said.

For LIGTAS COVID facilities, there are a total of 70,029 beds with only 25 percent occupancy rate, she added.

Earlier, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases co-chair and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government discourages home quarantine as patients with mild symptoms could infect other family members.

Vergeire said that health protocols must still be observed even when a patient stays at home.

“Unang-una may sarili silang kwarto at sariling banyo sa bahay. Pangalawa, masisiguro mayroon tayong adequate monitoring sa kanila. So, kung hindi natin ito mako-comply itong conditions na ito, ang best pa rin talaga ay ang temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (There should be a separate room and a toilet that they can use. Second, ensure that they are adequately monitored. Unless they can comply with these conditions, the best option is to undergo quarantine at monitoring facilities),” she said.

The DOH said as of July 12, about 92.2 percent of the 38,679 active Covid-19 cases nationwide are mild while 7.1 percent are asymptomatic.

Source: Philippines News Agency