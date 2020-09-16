Enforce stricter Covid-19 measures in 2 Caraga cities: DOH

The Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) is pushing for more stringent health measures here and in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur, due to local transmissions of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a press briefing Wednesday (Sept. 16), DOH-13 Director Jose R. Llacuna, Jr. said that aside from this city, Bislig City recorded its first local transmission patient on Sept. 2 who eventually died despite no history of travel to virus-affected areas.

On Sept. 12, Llacuna noted that Bislig recorded three local transmissions out of the eight confirmed cases. The next day, he said 12 more Covid-19 patients were added to the list who have no history of travel in areas with local transmissions.

Llacuna said the rising cases involving local transmission of the virus was a cause for concern both in this city and in Bislig.

“We need to enforce stricter containment strategies to halt the further spread of Covid-19 virus in Bislig City and the neighboring areas,” the DOH-13 chief said.

He also reiterated earlier reminders for Caraga Region residents to follow the health protocols, exercise maximum vigilance, and refrain from going out of their homes except to buy basic necessities or attend emergency functions.

On Wednesday, DOH-13 also announced the 19 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region, 18 of which are in Butuan City and one in Barangay Mangagoy, Bislig City.

As of Wednesday, Bislig City has a total of 41 Covid-19 cases with 16 recoveries, 22 active cases, and three recorded deaths. Of the city’s total cases, 16 were local transmissions.

This city, meanwhile, has a total number of 461 Covid-19 cases with 179 recoveries, 265 active cases, and 17 recorded deaths. At least 64 percent of the total Covid-19 cases or 294 were identified as local transmissions.

DOH-13 identified the barangays here with having high number of Covid-19 infections as Libertad with 63, Ambago with 44, Villa Kanangga with 32, Holy Redeemer with 27, Doongan with 27, Bayanihan with 25, Limaha with 24, San Vicente with 21, Buhangin with 19, and Fort Poyohon with 17 cases.

As of Wednesday, Caraga Region recorded a total of 859 Covid-19 cases with 479 recoveries, 358 remaining active cases, and 22 deaths. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency