Energy sector to discuss solutions to Panay power woes

ILOILO: The local government here will gather energy players for a blended meeting on Thursday as they search for solutions to the persistent power problems affecting Panay, including Iloilo City. 'The solution will first come from power generators because ultimately I think the island needs additional power generators here within the Island whether solar, hydro, or natural gas, or coal for that matter if needed," Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in an interview Wednesday. He said More Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) is proposing to lease the diesel plant of the Panay Power Corporation (PPC) with around 60 megawatts of capacity to augment it when there is a shortage in supply. "They are still negotiating. Once MORE leases it, that is one of the palliatives, a shorter solution. The medium-term solution is the Cebu Negros Panay grid that will be presented by DOE tomorrow, and the long-term is we need an additional generator for Panay," he added. Treñas emphasized that Iloilo City is one of the fastest-growing local government units in Western Visayas. The business process outsourcing firms and developments happening in the city, he said, require additional consumption. "The power situation is going to affect these developments and would dampen investor interest in the region," the mayor added. He admitted, though, that the city is no longer capable of hosting additional power generators, so they have to establish outside of the metro. Source: Philippines News Agency