Emulate Rizal, serve for greater good: Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on the youth to follow the example of Jose Rizal by thinking of the greater good during the commemoration of the 123rd anniversary of the martyrdom of the country's national hero.

In his Rizal Day message, Duterte recognized how Rizal's life and legacy have inspired countless others to dedicate their lives to serve the nation.

Rizal's ardent love of country and unfettered desire to cultivate not only his intellect but also the intelligence of his countrymen have led to a reawakening of the Filipinos' patriotism and sense of responsibility, Duterte said.

May his shining example to always think of the greater good be emulated by generations of our youth who look up to him today, he added.

Duterte also urged for unity in defeating the country's social ills.

May the freedom we now enjoy as a people be cherished, be further fortified and be kept thriving through the solidarity that we show in combatting the ills of illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality, Duterte said.

He said that overcoming divisiveness was a step towards keeping the spirit of nationalism alive.

Let us keep the embers of nationalism alive as we courageously face the challenges of apathy and divisiveness and triumph over them just like what Rizal tenaciously did more than 120 years ago, Duterte said.

Together, let us strengthen and protect our liberty that our heroes have so unselfishly shed their blood for, he added.

Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte led the commemorative Rizal Day rites at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Monday morning.

He is also scheduled to visit the M'lang National High School in the town of M'lang, Cotabato Province, to meet the earthquake victims there at 11 a.m.

Rizal Day was first celebrated on December 30, 1898 after General Emilio Aguinaldo issued a decree declaring December 30 as the anniversary of Jose Rizal's death and as a day of mourning for the hero and other victims of injustices under Spanish rule.

It has been a tradition for the current president to lay a wreath in honor of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal. It has also been as per tradition, although not required, for visiting dignitaries such as foreign heads of state to pay respects to Rizal at the monument during their official visits to the Philippines.

Under Proclamation No. 555, Rizal Day is declared as among the country's regular holidays.

