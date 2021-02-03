Emission testing hubs still valid in areas with no PMVIC

Officials from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday said certification from Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs), establishments that perform ocular inspections and tests on vehicle emissions, remain valid in areas with no access to Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs).

“Sa mga wala pang PMVIC, nire-recognize pa rin namin ang accredited PETCs. Even with the visual and ocular inspection, hopefully makita ang diprensya para makita kung kailangan na ipaayos ang sasakyan (For those with no access to PMVICs, we still recognize accredited PETCs. Even with the visual and ocular inspection, we hope problems with vehicles will still be identified and addressed),” LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said in a virtual presser.

To date, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Mark Steven Pastor said there are 24 operational motor vehicle inspection centers (MVIC)-including those operated by the government-in Angeles City, Pampanga; Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Pamplona, Camarines Sur; San Fernando, La Union; Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Otis, Manila; UN Avenue, Manila; Taguig City; San Pedro, Laguna; Pili, Camarines Sur; Ormoc City; Roxas City; Danao City; Mandaue City; Dasmarinas, Cavite; Mandaue, Cebu; Dagupan City; Valenzuela City; Calapan City; Carcar City, Cebu; Daet, Camarines Norte; Tacloban City; Sorsogon City; and Dumaguete City.

“Sa mga lugar na wala pa, maaari po na emission certificate lang po ang kailangan para makapag-parehistro [sa LTO] (In areas with no PMVICs, emission certificates are still accepted to register a motor vehicle with the LTO),” Pastor said.

He said the DOTr and LTO have so far identified 138 sites to build MVICs, 115 of those sites have been awarded to project proponents, with 23 sites still subject for reopening, re-publication, or re-evaluation.

To ensure that there will be enough MVICs to test all motor vehicles in the country, he said the DOTr and the LTO released Memorandum Circular 2020-2225 to add 200 more sites for MVICs.

“Ito po ang nagpapatunay na ang DOTr kasama ang LTO ay patuloy po na magbubukas at magdadagdag pa po ng MVICs (This proves that the DOTr and LTO will continuously open and add more MVICs),” Pastor said.

PETCs vs. PMVICs

Galvante said there is a big difference between PETCs and PMVICs, with the former only testing vehicle emissions while the latter performs about 70 tests meant to ensure the safety of vehicles older than 15 years.

“Hindi po nagagawa [ng PETCs] ang pag-check ng preno, ilaw, alignment ng gulong at iba pa para ma-pronounce na safe ang sasakyan. Ang MVIC kumpleto (PETCs can’t check brakes, lights, wheel alignment, and many more to pronounce the safety of a vehicle. While MVICs are complete),” he said.

DOTr Undersecretary Rainier Yebra said the establishment of PETCs was an old concept and the result of implementation of laws passed long ago such as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“Sa ilalim naman po ng ginawang memorandum circular na nilabas nung 1986, ginawang pre-registration requisite o mandatory ang vehicle inspection. Ito po ay dahil sa madaming ulat na madaming sasakyan ang nai-involve sa road crash dahil sa depektibong vehicle parts (Under a memorandum circular released in 1986, vehicle inspections were made mandatory or requisite to vehicle registration. This was after many reports of vehicles involved in road crashes due to defective parts),” Yebra said.

Cost of PETCs for motorists

Pastor said MVICs will charge about PHP1,500 for the annual inspection of motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of less than 4,500 kilograms, PHP600 for motorcycles, and PHP300 for public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

He noted that inspection fees may vary, with some costing up to PHP1,800 with a reinspection fee of PHP750 for vehicles that initially failed an inspection.

“Kung idi-divide po natin ito in a year, ang katumbas po nito ay PHP4 kada araw. So, maliit na halaga po para sa atin pong safety sa lansangan (If we divide the yearly cost, its equal to about PHP4 a day. So, it’s a small amount for safety in our streets),” Pastor said.

Last week, the local government of San Fernando City in La Union suspended the operation of a local PMVIC citing grounds such as the inspection and re-inspection fees being additional burden in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, violation of LTO Memorandum Circular No. 2018-2158 by the local PMVIC, and for the General Welfare clause of Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

PMVICs have also been controversial following allegations of questionable testing procedures and overcharging, notably where a 2011 BMW Z4 owned by Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. president Rene Romero failing a PMVIC test despite no issues being found by a local BMW dealership and eventually passing a retest at the same PMVIC.