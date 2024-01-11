EMGA Secures a Commitment for USD 30.0 Million Senior Debt Finance for Citizens Development Business Finance PLC in Sri Lanka

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), an investment bank specializing in emerging markets, has successfully secured a commitment for USD 30.0 million in senior debt finance for Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) based in Sri Lanka. EMGA originated, structured, and negotiated this financing arrangement, with the financial support provided by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Sajeev Chakkalakal, EMGA’s Head of Investment Banking commented, “Despite the challenges we faced, we are delighted to have delivered again an innovative funding solution for CDB. We believe this marks a significant milestone, in being the first external funding commitment secured for a Sri Lankan NBFI in several years. It will also allow for CDB to continue to support SMEs, including female-owned enterprises, as well as the renewable energy sector in the country.”

Jeremy Dobson, EMGA’s Chief Operating Officer commentated, “CDB’s strong financial standing enabled EMGA to navigate the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds in Sri Lanka to secure the commitment for this funding. This achievement not only underscores EMGA’s expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes, but also highlights the successful collaboration between EMGA, CDB, and DFC in setting a positive precedent for a leading Sri Lankan financial institution to secure external funding in challenging economic climates.”

Maryam Khosharay, DFC’s Deputy Vice President of the Office of Development Credit commented, “We are very glad to continue DFC’s commitment to bolstering investments in Sri Lanka especially those advancing financing for women and green assets in times of economic difficulty and high energy prices.”

Commenting on the transaction, Director Corporate Finance of CDB Roshan Abeygoonewardena opined that CDB has been continually strengthening the bottom of the pyramid as an overarching ethos of its sustainability agenda. “For us women entrepreneurs, especially in the micro and SMEs is where the wheels of the economy turn. Prioritizing women’s empowerment in our business model with access to finance which in turn will spur financial independence and inclusivity will be the panacea in adding fillip to Sri Lanka’s development and economic agenda.”

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), based in London and New York helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team combine the decades of experience necessary to complete transactions within most emerging countries, including Sri Lanka. EMGA continues to expand its geographic reach, solidifying its place as a preeminent, emerging market focused, niche investment bank.

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) stands among the five largest non-Bank financial institutions in Sri Lanka and is one of the most innovative financial institutions in the country, with a strong commitment to sustainability, exemplary corporate governance, accountability, and transparency. It is renowned for disrupting the financial services industry with far-reaching technological innovations and cutting-edge financial solutions.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is the U.S. Government’s development finance institution. DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today. We invest across sectors including energy, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and small business and financial services. DFC investments adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights.

