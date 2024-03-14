Emergency measures in place to prevent water shortage amid El Niño

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s task force on El Niño response has put emergency measures in place should the country face a possible water shortage as a result of the El Niño phenomenon. In a news release on Thursday, the Natural Water Resources Board (NWRB), an attached agency of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), said deep wells across the country have been put on standby as a "last-recourse mitigation measure". The NWRB, a member of President Marcos' Task Force El Niño, said deep wells being operated by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage (MWSS) can be temporarily activated for possible use in case of water shortage. During the recent third meeting of the task force, NWRB officer-in-charge Ricky Arzadon also reported that they have been continuously encouraging and reminding all sectors, notably the general public, to conserve water as El Niño peaks. 'While we repeatedly advise the public to employ water saving practices to help maintain a steady water supply, we have also allowed the MWSS to temporarily activate its existing deep wells. This is a last-recourse mitigation measure. We are fully aware of the consequences of over-extraction of groundwater,' Arzadon said. 'We are strictly monitoring the non-revenue water of the holder of certificate of public convenience to ensure water conservation and water demand management,' he said. On Feb. 12, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ordered all military camp commanders to conserve water as the government ramps up its actions to mitigate and manage the impacts of El Niño. Under President Marcos' Executive Order No. 53, which directs the government to streamline, reactivate, and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under EO No. 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order No. 38 (s. 2019), Teodoro was appointed chairperson of the task force, with Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. designated as co-chairperson. Signed on Jan. 19, 2024, President Marcos' executive order directs the task force to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for El Niño and La Niña to provide 'systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions' to help the public cope and minimize their devastating effects. The President also designated the following officials as task force members: Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Secretary of Agriculture Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., Secretary of Health Teodoro Herbosa, and Secretary of National Economic and Development Authority Arsenio Balisacan. Source: Philippines News Agency