‘Embo’ residents hit by boundary dispute assured of free med services

MANILA: The Taguig City government on Sunday assured that health services will continue in the 10 Embo communities it acquired from Makati City. In a statement, Taguig said residents affected by the boundary dispute are welcome in all Taguig facilities, including the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital, 31 health centers, seven primary care facilities, three super health centers, dialysis center, five animal bite treatment centers, three main laboratories and 29 community-based laboratories. The 10 Embo (Enlisted Men's Barrio) villages are Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper South Side, Rizal, South Cembo and West Rembo. Makati earlier said its licenses to operate the Embo medical facilities have expired due to the Supreme Court ruling that the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City complex and 10 Embo villages should be under Taguig, based on historical, documentary, and testimonial evidence. Only city hall employees retained access to Makati's free medical services and other related benefits. Taguig also launched telemedicine services in the affected barangays while a satellite pharmacy will dispense free medicines prescribed during the consultation. The city's dialysis center has started accepting patients from Embo for free services, including dialyzer, and erythropoietin. Meanwhile, some 1,500 residents of the Embo barangays benefited from the 'Taguig Love Caravan' on Saturday. The caravan goes around the city three times a week to provide health services. Source: Philippines News Agency