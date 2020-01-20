‘Elusive’ pusher nabbed in Koronadal City

- Police said they arrested an elusive high-value target drug personality in an operation in a village here on Sunday night.

Lt. Col. Joefel Siason, city police chief, said Monday suspect Llyton Brillo Mariano alias Poche, 41, was nabbed in an entrapment around 11:55 p.m. at the vicinity of Purok Maunlad, Barangay Saravia.

Siason said the suspect sold a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP500 to a police officer who posed as a buyer, and yielded in a subsequent search another sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP1,000.

Mariano was a well-known drug pusher and operated in the city and other parts of South Cotabato, the police official said.

Siason said Mariano was subjected by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-12 to a search warrant operation early last year but managed to escape.

He resurfaced recently so we monitored his movements and finally got him this time, he told reporters.

Siason said investigators have submitted the recovered pieces of evidence to the regional crime laboratory for proper examination.

Mariano, who is detained at the Koronadal City police station lockup, will be charged with selling and possession of dangerous drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency