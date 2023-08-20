ELMINA AIR CRASH: REMAINS OF NINE MORE VICTIMS BURIED TODAY

The remains of nine more victims of the plane crash incident at Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor on Thursday were buried today.

They were brought out gradually from the Forensics Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for funeral rites and prayers at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimiah, located just about two kilometres away.

Upon completion, all the remains were transported to their respective burial sites.

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere enveloped the Raudhatul Sakinah Phase 2 Muslim Cemetery here as the remains of Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun arrived.

Johari, 53, who was Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, was laid to rest at 12.04 pm, with the ‘talkin’ (funeral sermon) read by his son Muhammad Hafiz Naqiuddin.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Yesterday, the remains of Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, 32, another victim of the plane crash, were buried at the Al-Huda Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Petani, Kedah at 4 pm.

In the meantime, the remains of e-hailing driver Sharipuddin Shaari, 51, were buried at the Masjid Jamek Sultan Hisamuddin cemetery in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang, at about 12.50 pm today.

Earlier, Imam Saudi Jusoh led a congregation of over 100 people to perform another funeral prayer for the deceased at the mosque and recited the talkin after burial.

Another victim, Mohammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki, 37, who was Johari’s special aide, was buried at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery here at about 1 pm.

Funeral prayers were also performed for the second time at the Bukit Indah Mosque, Ampang before the remains were taken to the burial site.

Meanwhile, the remains of Khairil Azwan Jamaluddin, 43, were buried at Felda Mempaga 1 cemetery in Bentong, Pahang, at 1.50 pm, after an additional funeral prayer was performed at his parent’s home led by his eldest son Khairul Harisin, 14.

A sombre atmosphere shrouded his funeral, attended by Peramu Jaya assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohd Najib, as well as family and friends.

On Sept 16, 2010, Khairil Azwan was involved in another aviation accident while serving as an assistant pilot at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Air Division.

In a separate ceremony, another Elmina air crash victim, Mohd Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, 35, was laid to rest at the Sungai Kantan Muslim Cemetery in Kajang, Selangor at about 2 pm.

In Putrajaya, funeral rites for Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, 45, one of the plane’s pilots, were held at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery under overcast skies at around 2.20 pm.

Before being buried, his remains were taken to his family’s residence in Taman Desa Pinggiran Putra, Sepang.

Heikal Aras is survived by three children -- Daniel Zulqarnain, 13, Suri Balqish, 10 and Rafael Dzulqairy, 9.

Meanwhile, the remains of another pilot, the late Shahrul Kamal Roslan, were buried at the Klang Gate Muslim Cemetery, Hulu Klang here, at approximately 2.30 pm after the second funeral prayer was held at the Kampung Klang Gate Baru Mosque.

Heavy rain did not deter about 200 people, consisting of family members and close friends, from attending the funeral of Shahrul Kamal, who was the son-in-law of Johor Corporation (JCorp) president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim.

Also present was Hulu Kelang assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Shahrul Kamal left behind a widow and four sons aged between three and 12.

In Pahang, the remains of Idris Abdol Talib@Ramali, 41, who was also Johari’s special officer, were laid to rest at the Barak Muslim Cemetery in Benus, Bentong, at 3 pm.

Earlier, the remains of the father of three were brought to Tengku Sulaiman Mosque in Ketari for the second funeral prayer led by his brother Edzuan and was joined by thousands of congregants.

Present at the cemetery were Pahang Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and NGO Committee chairman, Fadzli Mohamad Kamal, who was a close friend of the late, as well as former Pahang Menteri Besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob.

Meanwhile, the remains of Shaharul Amir Omar, 49, a retired Navy commander, were laid to rest at the Seri Manjung Muslim Cemetery in Perak at about 3.40 pm.

The arrival of the remains at the Jamie’ Al-Ikhwan Mosque in Desa Manjung Raya, Lumut, at around 2.30 pm was accompanied by six Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel. Another funeral prayer, led by Imam Putra Arif Roslan, was performed.

About 300 people, including family members, friends, as well as RMN and police officers and personnel, attended Shaharul Amir’s funeral.

Traffic policemen from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters escorted all nine hearses from Klang to their respective destinations.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency