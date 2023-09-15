ELMINA AIR CRASH: NO PROOF OF FOREIGN OBJECT INGESTION FOUND ON ENGINE COMPONENTS

There was no evidence of foreign object ingestion, bird feathers or matter to any of the engine components in the crash involving fixed-wing aircraft Hawker Beechcraft 390 in Elmina, Selangor on Aug 17.

According to the preliminary report by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the fan shroud also did not exhibit any evidence of blade liberation such as case dents or perforations, based on visual inspection.

“The starter, Hydromechanical Unit (HMU) and gearbox had all detached from both of the right and left engines. Both engines had no evidence of blade liberation such as case dents or perforations at the compressor section.

"Whereas for the aileron system (hinged flight control surface on the wing) from the control column to the left and right aileron, the aft sector and the left wing inboard sector could not be definitively identified due to wreckage fragmentation,” said the report.

The report stated that all of the remaining aileron system control sectors and their associated fittings were either intact or exhibited damage consistent with overload while, both the left and right aileron trim actuators were extended approximately 1.9 inches.

On the aircraft flap system, a total of eight flap actuators were found on the wreckage site including two actuators that were separated from their control rods.

The report mentioned that the flap actuators were all in the 'DOWN' position (fully extended), however where each actuator was installed on the aircraft could not be definitively identified due to the fragmentation of the wreckage.

Furthermore, the Hydraulic Spoiler Control Module (HSCM) was impacted and thermally damaged, which has been retained for further examination.

“The Spoiler Control Unit (SCU) was also thermally damaged. The lift dump actuators, the roll control actuators and the pull (blow) down actuators have been removed for further examination,” the report said.

The left and right main Landing Gear assemblies remained intact to their respective wing attachment and exhibited thermal and impact damage.

However, the right main landing gear actuator piston was impact-separated and the left and right main landing gear actuators were found in the fully extended (down) position.

On Aug 17, the aircraft which departed from Langkawi International Airport (WMKL), Kedah to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (WMSA), Selangor impacted the ground while manoeuvring for landing at the WMSA.

The aircraft was destroyed following the ground impact and subsequent fire, causing eight occupants and two ground bystanders fatally injured.

However, the AAIB noted that the report contains a statement of facts which have been determined up to the time it has been issued, it must be regarded as tentative and is subject to alteration or correction if additional evidence becomes available.

MOT in a statement today said the final report of the investigation will be completed no later than August next year in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO Annex 13), which allows for a 12-month period to finalise the document following the accident.

