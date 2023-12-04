Eleven Central Visayas LGUs to Receive Seal of Good Local Governance

Central Visayas, Philippines - Eleven local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas are set to be honored with the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for their exemplary governance practices.

According to Philippines News Agency, Leocadio Trovela, the regional director of DILG-7, announced that nine LGUs in Cebu and one each in Bohol and Siquijor would be recognized for their progress in improving performance and maintaining transparency and accountability. Trovela praised the LGUs in Central Visayas for their achievement.

The DILG announced on its website that the municipalities of Alegria, Borbon, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Samboan, San Remigio, Sogod, and Tudela, as well as Bogo City in Cebu, will receive the SGLG award. Additionally, the municipalities of Loboc in Bohol and Larena in Siquijor will also be awarded. These LGUs will be formally recognized during an award ceremony in Manila on December 13 and 14.

The SGLG is the highest honor awarded to LGUs that demonstrate excellence in transparency and accountability, particularly in public fund utilization. To qualify for the award, LGUs must pass assessments in 10 areas, including financial administration, disaster preparedness, social protection, health, education, business-friendliness, peace and order, environmental management, tourism, culture and arts, and youth development.