﻿Election paraphernalia delivery almost complete: Comelec

With only less than two weeks before election day, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said the deployment of election paraphernalia including official ballots, vote counting machines, among others, is almost complete.

Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said all ballot boxes and transmission devices have been delivered to local hubs.

The deployment of vote counting machines is almost complete at 96.44 percent, external batteries 99.54 percent have been delivered, and 99.01 percent of the consolidated canvassing system laptop have been dispatched.

As for the official ballots, 48 percent have been deployed.

Meanwhile, the Comelec has allowed companions of persons with disability (PWD) to go inside polling precincts and assist the voter.

“The companions of persons with physical disability and circuit mobility issues and motor restrictions, such as tremors, will now be allowed inside polling precincts,” Ferolino said in a press briefing.

The proposal, she said, was approved by the Comelec en Banc.

There is a total of 511,612 PWDs that are registered to vote in the May 9 polls.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said they are scheduled to destroy more than 500,000 defective ballots on May 7.

“We have about 300,000 plus defective official ballots. But, we will also destroy the roadshow ballots so we reached 500,000 ballots to be destroyed,” he said.

The defective ballots will be divided into three parts and will be disposed of after the May 9 polls.

Source: Philippines News Agency