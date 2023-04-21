Election Commission ready to consider if government approves budget to reduce electricity bill

Office of the Election Commission of Thailand, April 21- "Sawaeng", the secretary of the Election Commission, stated that there was no objection to the Prime Minister. will propose a request for approval of the budget Alleviate the effects of helping people from high electricity bills.

Mr. Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Office of the Election Commission of Thailand Discussing the news flow General Prayut Chan-ocha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prepare a matter for approval from the Election Commission or Election Commission prepares details to ask for the budget to help the people from the problem of higher electricity bills that if submitting a story with details Ask for budget money to be used. can proceed to propose the said matter so that The Election Commission can continue the meeting immediately. no problem

Because the law in the 2017 constitution, section 169, has clearly stated to requests for budget use in case of emergency or necessity Must seek approval to approve the use of such budgets during the acting government and sees that such matters will not take long to consider because the Election Commission has already met together 3 days a week.- Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency