Elderly woman dies in Basilan fire

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- An elderly woman died early Thursday in a fire incident that razed seven houses in Isabela City, Basilan, an official said.

Senior Insp. Jasmine Tanog, Isabela City fire marshal, identified the fatality as Magdalena Garcia, 90, who already had difficulty in walking.

Tanog said the fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in Purok 7, Barangay Tabuk, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Investigation showed that before the fire, Garcia has asked her grandson, Jay-R, to give her a match to light up a candle at the altar.

Jay-R later told the arson investigator that he went to sleep but was awakened by the heat around 1 a.m.

Tanog said Jay-R failed to save her grandmother as he was forced to jump out of the window as flame engulfed their house and spread to nearby houses made of light materials.

Firemen, she said, had encountered difficulties in getting near the area due to the narrow road.

She said the fire victims are temporarily housed at the barangay hall and nearby school. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency