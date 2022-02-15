﻿Elderly indigents get Valentine cheers from Iloilo town cops

Personnel of the Lambunao Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Iloilo spent Valentine’s Day with 10 selected senior citizens of Barangay Tranghawan as it launched its “Lingkod Tungkod for the Elders (TLE)” project on Monday.

Lambunao deputy police chief, Lt. Beberly L. Cataluña, in a phone interview, said the project is an initiative of their acting chief of police, Maj. Roy P. Tayona, to reach out to indigent senior citizens who are 70 years old and above by providing them with canes and basic needs such as foods, grocery items, and vitamins, among others.

“This is an initiative of the Lambunao MPS to give joy to our elderly. At least they will have a memorable February 14 because Valentine’s Day is not only for teenagers but also for our elderly,” she said.

She said a portion of the funds used for the project was provided by Tayona.

During the launch, 74-year-old Rebecca Sulit has received a cake as a gift as the event coincided with her birthday.

Cataluña said they will bring the project to each of the town’s 73 barangays on a monthly basis.

She added that with the simple act, they hoped to bring joy to the elderly, who are among the neglected sectors of society.

Source: Philippines News Agency