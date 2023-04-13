Elderly, children in Ilocos Norte get free medical services

About 500 residents, mostly senior citizens and children, from this city availed of free diagnostic tests and medications on Thursday courtesy of a private health retailer. Upon hearing over the radio that a medical mission was taking place at the Laoag City Centennial Arena, Diosdado Martin, 61, a resident of San Pedro village, said he immediately rushed to the site because he has not been feeling well the past few days. 'I have been wanting to avail of a medical check-up but I don't have enough money to shoulder the expenses,' he said of Watsons Philippines' medical mission. Martin was among the early registrants availing free prescription drugs, blood pressure monitoring, bone and blood glucose screenings, and chest X-ray. Watsons' Alagang Pangkalusugan medical mission went to Ilocos Norte along with health volunteers from the province to provide residents with free doctors' consultations, medicines, and various laboratory examinations such as uric/hemoglobin/cholesterol tests, skin analysis, bone screening, audiometry, hair analysis, and eye check-up among others. A mobile clinic of SM Foundation also provided residents with free electrocardiogram and chest x-ray tests upon recommendation of their consulting physicians. Patrick Yu, marketing manager of Watsons personal care stores, said in an interview Thursday that their company continues to look for ways to expand its medical missions. In support of the government's goal to provide all Filipinos with accessible primary care facilities, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc on Thursday thanked SM Foundation and Watsons for their shared commitment to uplifting the health and well-being of the Ilocano community. In his short speech, Manotoc assured residents that the government is doing its best to improve access to quality healthcare by partnering with various stakeholders.

Source: Philippines News Agency