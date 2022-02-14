﻿El Shaddai support boosts UniTeam goal to unite Filipinos

More than securing the support of the El Shaddai religious group which reportedly has 8 million members, the Marcos-Duterte tandem values the message of unity that it will generate.

The UniTeam candidates espouse national unity, to include critics and those who have different political leanings and beliefs.

In a statement issued Sunday by lawyer Vic Rodriguez, chief of staff and spokesperson of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the endorsement of the UniTeam bets “is another testament that the call to liberate the Filipino people from the fetters of disunity gets stronger by the day”.

“We extend our brotherly embrace to Bro. Mike Velarde and his congregation. Truly, the time has come for all to be of one desire, and that is, to hurdle the pandemic, and rise, as one nation, together with other nations, towards the road of recovery, even progress,” the statement read.

“Maraming salamat po, Bro. Mike, at sa ating mga kapatid sa kongregasyon ng El Shaddai. Sama-sama po nating ipagdiwang ang hindi na maaawat na pagkakaisa ng lahat ng Pilipino. Napakatamis ng ating sama-samang pagbangon muli, bilang mamamayan, bilang isang nagkakaisang bansa (Thank you very much, Bro. Mike, and to our brothers and sisters in El Shaddai. Let us unite and celebrate the impending unity of Filipinos. We will rise as a united nation)!” the statement added.

Velarde announced the endorsement for Marcos and vice-presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, at the El Shaddai International House of Prayer at Amvel Business Park in San Dionisio, Parañaque City on Saturday, encouraged by UniTeam’s message of hope and unity.

“Matagal nang lumapit sa akin yan dalawa na yan…it’s time for us Filipinos to be united. After all, napagbigyan natin yung mga kalaban ni (Ferdinand) Marcos ng maraming taon, baka naman itong dalawa may magawang mabuti para sa bayan (They have long approached me. It’s time for us Filipinos to be united. After all, we have already supported the sides opposed to Marcos. These two may do good things for the country). That’s why I have chosen them,” the El Shaddai leader said in a news release, also on Sunday.

“Open-minded sila at bata pa. Panahon na para tayong mga Pilipino ay magka-isa (They’re open-minded and young. It’s time for us, Filipinos, to unite),” Velarde added.

He said the country’s next leaders would need the cooperation of every sector of the population to solve the country’s problems.

Grateful Sara

Duterte likewise issued a statement to thank Velarde.

“Ang inyong suporta sa aking kandidatura pagka-bise presidente ng Pilipinas ay isang malaking tulong sa aking pangarap at mga gustong isulong kapag ako ay nahalal kasama ang ating presidential candidate, si Apo Bongbong Marcos (Your support for my candidacy as vice president of the Philippines will be a big help to achieving our dreams and goals once elected along with our presidential candidate, Bongbong Marcos),” Duterte said.

“Makaka-asa po kayo na gagawin namin ang lahat upang matulungan ang ating mga kababayan makaahon sa kahirapan at pandemya (You can count on us to do everything we can to help our countrymen bounce back from the hardships caused by the pandemic),” she added.

Marcos went around Makati City on Sunday morning with his son, Sandro, who is also running for congressman in Ilocos Norte’s first district.

Duterte was in Valenzuela, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Nueva Vizcaya the past days as part of her month-long “Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas (Love the Philippines) Ride”.

Eleazar, too

Partido Reporma senatorial bet and former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar likewise has El Shaddai’s backing.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa tiwala na ibinigay ni Bro. Mike Velarde sa aking kakayahan na patuloy na maglingkod sa ating mga kababayan (I am grateful for the trust given by Bro. Mike Velarde on my ability to continue serving our countrymen.). This is a major source of strength as I pursue my commitment to serve the Filipino with dignity and integrity,” Eleazar said in a statement.

He added he will make sure he is worthy of Velarde’s trust and will prioritize peace and order and the condition of workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency