El Niño to cause 15% cut in rice yield in E. Visayas next year

The Department of Agriculture is looking at a 10 to 15 percent cut in rice production in Eastern Visayas next year due to the possible impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, an official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) field office here said. Should the dry spell persist this year, the impact will be felt in 2024 and the region may not even reach the 800,000 metric tons rice output, said Larry Sultan, DA Eastern Visayas assistant regional director for operations. In 2022, the region recorded 840,345 metric tons (mt) of palay (unhusked rice) harvest. A 10 to 15 percent reduction means 84,034 mt to 12,605 mt less harvests. Last year's produce was lower than the 864,373 mt yield in 2021. 'Eastern Visayas is not included in the list of areas that will be severely affected by El Niño this year, but we are rehabilitating our water systems including irrigation canals, diversion dams and small-scale irrigation projects to minimize the impacts of reduced rainfall,' Sultan told the Philippine News Agency. Under the 2023 El Niño mitigation and adaptation plan, DA will set in motion strategies that aim to lessen the impact of the extended dry season on the agriculture and fishery industries and restore productivity in affected areas. On Tuesday, the weather bureau issued an El Niño alert, hinting that it may happen between June and July at 80 percent probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024. To reduce the expected rice yield decline, the DA has intensified its promotion of the use of high yielding variety of rice seeds and provision of discounts in the purchase of fertilizer. The DA regional office is providing a PHP2.92 billion fertilizer subsidy to local farmers in the region covering 44,270 hectares. At least 50,536 vouchers have been printed for distribution to farmers. Those with vouchers are entitled to a 65 percent discount when they purchase fertilizers. 'A hectare rice farm planted with high yielding variety, there is an incremental increase in yield of around 500 kilograms to one metric ton with the proper application of fertilizer. This will help minimize losses from El Niño,' he added. Forty-five percent of Eastern Visayas land area, or 976,415 hectares, are devoted to agriculture. The rest are forest lands, grasslands, and other purposes. Of its agricultural lands, 70 percent is for coconut production while 20 percent is used to plant rice and corn.

Source: Philippines News Agency