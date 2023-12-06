El Niño Floods in Kenya Claim 160,000 Lives, Displace Over Half a Million

Nairobi - The death toll in Kenya due to catastrophic floods induced by El Niño has escalated to 160,000, with approximately 529,120 people displaced across 105,824 households, as reported by government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura on Tuesday. This natural disaster has led to widespread devastation and a significant humanitarian crisis in the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Kenyan government is intensifying its efforts to provide essential supplies to the affected populations. "Distribution of food and non-food items is underway, utilizing road transport, airlifts, and airdrops in areas where conventional access is hindered, particularly in 19 impacted counties," he stated. The government is also conducting evacuation operations with the assistance of the Kenya Navy boats and the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

In response to the increasing need for shelter, the government has established nine additional camps in Tana River County, Migori, Homa Bay, and Voi to house those displaced by the floods. The relentless rainfall has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and mudslides, severely impacting infrastructure and daily life. "Numerous roads are impassable, hampering the transportation of people and the delivery of aid," Mwaura noted, highlighting the substantial infrastructural damage, including 36 submerged schools.

Kenya's struggle with the aftermath of El Niño is not an isolated incident. Neighboring countries Somalia and Ethiopia are also grappling with the effects of heavy rainfall. This regional disaster has resulted in hundreds of deaths, massive displacement, and destruction of critical infrastructure across these nations.

El Niño, characterized by the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures, triggers shifts in rainfall patterns and increases the likelihood of extreme weather events, including floods. The impact of this climatic phenomenon transcends national borders, affecting ecosystems globally and exposing communities to severe environmental challenges.