DAVAO CITY: At least PHP5 million worth of crops have been damaged in this city due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, the City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) reported Wednesday. In an interview, CAgrO head Edgardo Haspe said that the dry spell in the Tugbok, Marilog, Calinan, and Paquibato districts damaged 93.3 hectares of crops and affected 108 farmers. "Because of the extreme heat, the soil, and plants dried up very fast, and the fruit trees also showed defoliation. The number of affected farmers is expected to rise," he said, adding that March to May is the usual planting season for high-value crops. The CAgrO has begun deploying its El Niño action plan due to the continuing dry spell damaging crops and affecting farmers' livelihoods throughout the city. Haspe clarified, though, that the city government has prepared for El Niño since January. "Part of the ways forward is to increase the number of our irrigation facilities. We have ongoing projects due for implementation this year in the Paquiba to and Marilog districts," he said. The water system projects, he said, would benefit more than a hundred farmers in the two areas. Other contingencies for the dry spell include rainwater catchment systems, 466 of which were created in Marilog, 80 in Paquibato, and 42 in Calinan. He noted that some rainwater catchment systems were utilized as fishponds in the highlands. "Additional water distribution devices have also been procured as preparation for the El Niño. We have already procured 60 new sprayers and 60 units of water pumps," Haspe said. He urged farmers affected by the dry spell to ask for assistance from the local government through their office. Source: Philippines News Agency