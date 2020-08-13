EJK task force to proceed with probe on Echanis death: DOJ

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday said investigators will now proceed with its probe on the death of National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Randall Echanis.

“I understand that the PNP (Philippine National Police) has released the body to the Echanis family upon verifying that the deceased was indeed Randall Echanis. In that case, the NBI need not do another case verification, and the special investigation team may proceed to do its work,” Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

Guevarra said the government will launch a formal investigation through Administrative Order 35 which formed the task force on extrajudicial killings once it is confirmed that the victim was indeed Echanis.

Echanis and an unidentified neighbor were found dead inside a rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City early Monday with multiple stab wounds.

On Wednesday, the Quezon City Police District confirmed that Echanis is indeed the same person identified as a certain Manuel Santiago based on the result of a fingerprint examination on the corpse whom they initially identified as Santiago.

Echanis was a consultant of the NDF, chair of the progressive group Anakpawis, and also served as deputy secretary general of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas.

He is the third NDF consultant killed in the country after Sotero Llamas in 2006 and Randy Malayao in 2019.

He participated in the 2016-2017 peace talks between the Duterte administration and the communist movement.

