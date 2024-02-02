eFOI portal under system upgrade to enhance user experience

MANILA: The executive branch's electronic Freedom of Information (eFOI) website is under system upgrade to improve user experience and the portal's security features. In a public advisory, the FOI-Program Management Office (PMO) announced that the scheduled system update, which started on Jan. 31, will last until Feb. 5 to ensure the stability and security of eFOI portal. 'This maintenance is crucial to enhance user experience and keep our electronic FOI portal stable and secure,' the FOI-PMO, which oversees the implementation of eFOI, said in its official Facebook page. 'We really appreciate your ongoing support and we can't wait to bring you an upgraded eFOI platform once this upgrade is done and dusted,' it added. The eFOI portal is the government's way of promoting transparency and ensuring smooth access to public documents and transactions amid the rise of technology. Filipino citizens may make a request for government information, official records, official acts, transactions, decisions and researc h data used as basis for policy development. An FOI request can be made before all government offices under the Executive Branch, including Government -Owned and/or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs). The request must be sent to the specific agency of interest, which will be received by its Receiving Officer. The concerned agency must respond to requests within 15 days but may ask for an extension to processing time for a period not longer than 20 working days. As of Feb. 2, 2024, there are 592 participating government agencies onboard the eFOI portal to provide the public with convenience in requesting public records and information. The public may visit www.foi.gov.ph to make an FOI request. Source: Philippines News Agency