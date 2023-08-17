EFFICIENT NEW PENANG FERRY IMPROVES PEOPLE’S MOBILITY

The new ferry service in Penang has made travel more convenient for locals and tourists to the state in addition to connecting Seberang Perai on the mainland with the island.

Tony Tay, a 34-year-old delivery rider whose job requires him to be constantly on the move, said with the new ferry service, his travel time from the island to Butterworth is now shorter.

“I live on the island, but I’ll take the ferry to Seberang Perai because I usually get more orders there than on the island.

“Time is very valuable in my line of work. Since the new ferry service is much faster, it helps me save time,” he told Bernama when met at the Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda ferry terminal today.

Tay said he sometimes prefers to use the ferry service because riding across the Penang Bridge during strong winds could threaten the safety of motorcyclists.

Tay said he would also take advantage of the current free ferry ride offered to deliver his customers’ orders.

Zarimah Lasa, 60, from Bayan Lepas said she and her sister decided to take the ferry to Butterworth after hearing positive feedback from their friends.

“We enjoy the beautiful sea view, including the iconic Penang Bridge, as well as the comfortable waiting area and the ferry itself,” she said.

Penang residents and tourists can enjoy free shuttle ferry service between the island’s Raja Tun Uda Base (Swettenham Pier cruise terminal) and Sultan Abdul Halim Base in Butterworth for one month starting Aug 7.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency