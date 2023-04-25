Efficient farming, food waste prevention pushed as El Niño looms

The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) on Tuesday called on the farmers to practice efficient farming and the public to be wise in food consumption, as it braces for the possible agricultural effects of El Niño. During the Laging Handa public briefing, BPI spokesperson Jose Diego Roxas assured that the Department of Agriculture (DA) is on top of the situation and the agencies are preparing for the possible effects of drought. 'Huwag pong mag-alala ang ating taumbayan… kami naman po ay nagpaplano nang maayos para ho malutas ang maaaring maging epekto ng El Niño (The public should not worry… we are properly planning to resolve the effects of El Niño),' he said. Roxas said the DA is yet to specify its concrete steps as the plans are being finalized, but he cited the prepositioned support to farmers considering the possible impacts on vegetable crops. 'Nandiyan din po ang production support na doon po sa lugar na malubhang maaapektuhan po ng El Niño, mayroon pong mga buffer stock po ng seeds para po sa replanting kung kinakailangan (We also have the production support for areas that will be greatly affected by the El Niño, we have a buffer stock of seeds for replanting if needed),' he said. He added that agricultural areas that are more likely to be less affected by drought will be strengthened to increase production to cover for the possible yield decline in the vulnerable areas. Roxas also underscored the need for efficient irrigation and farming. 'The bottom line is the efficient use of natural resources like water, fertilizer, chemicals and others. It's better that our farming will be precise. This means the utilization of resources or input should be just enough, nothing more, nothing less,' he added. He said farmers may likewise opt to plant climate-smart varieties during El Niño using breeders-developed vegetables, corn and palay that can survive even with less water allocation amid increased heat. Meanwhile, Roxas also urged the public to take part in the preparation to help farmers and authorities. 'Bilang tulong na lang din po 'no, tamang consumption po ng ating mga pagkain nang sa ganoon, mabawasan po natin iyong mga sayang dulot po ng labis po na pagkonsumo ng pagkain (To help, we should have proper consumption of food so that we can prevent wastage due to excessive food consumption),' he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency