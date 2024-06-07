EERAH THRILLED TO PRESENT HONEY CORNFLAKE COOKIES TO PM ANWAR

SEPANG, Disabled entrepreneur Jaheerah Nadzri, fondly known as Eerah, was thrilled to hand her homemade honey cornflake cookies to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in person today. The 30-year-old said she was delighted to finally fulfil the prime minister's request when she found out he would visit Ummi Aishah Restaurant in Kota Warisan for lunch. 'Whenever I meet the prime minister at any event, he always asks me, 'Where are the cornflake cookies?' 'Yesterday, while having lunch at this restaurant, the owner, Nizam, informed us that the prime minister would be coming today. So after finishing my burger business at around 11 pm, I immediately started making the cookies,' she told Bernama. Accompanied by her father Nadzri Abd Majid, Eerah presented the honey cornflake cookies to the prime minister along with three photos, one of which featured her and Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah cooking burgers. Eerah, who has a learning disability, said the honey cornflake cookies recipe was passed down from he r late mother and they are only sold during festive seasons. On regular days, she runs a burger stall near Al-Hijrah Mosque here. Eerah previously caught netizens' attention on TikTok after sharing videos of her running the burger stall with her father, with one video garnering 13.9 million views. Source: BERNAMA News Agency