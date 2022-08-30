Education aid payout peaceful so far: DILG

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos on Saturday said the distribution of educational aid payout for needy students has been peaceful so far.

"No 'walk-in’ allowed, cash aid payout in distribution sites peaceful so far, " Abalos said in a message sent to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Police and the task forces of the local government units (LGUs) were also mobilized to ensure the orderly queues for the educational cash assistance.

“Only those with text confirmation are allowed (in the lines to get cash aid),’’ Abalos said.

He said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) limited the number of text confirmations to 1,000 to 3,000 per site, depending on the capacity of the educational cash aid disbursement venue.

“Strong police and LGU task force visibility in NCR (National Capital Region) sites. No resistance so far when persons showing up with no DSWD confirmation are politely turned away,’’ Abalos said.

He added that the DILG made personal calls to the mayors and governors of each LGU ‘to assure commitment of forces’ in the cash aid distribution.

The DILG chief said there are 215 educational aid distribution sites in the regions while three Metro Manila venues were manned by the PNP and local task forces.

Abalos stated that all the site reports indicated peaceful and orderly payouts as specific testimonies were provided by the big cities in the country to the DILG.

At the Pili Convention Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur, Mayor Nelson Legacion reported giving advisories to the barangay captains and volunteer groups to assist in the payout to 2,000 qualified recipients.

Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City said more than 50 percent of the payout are ready for distribution to 943 beneficiaries in the city, while others are up for verification and assessment.

It was reported that social distancing has been strictly enforced with additional distribution sites available when the need arises.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfie Benitez reported that the payout was also orderly in their city, given the proper coordination between the police and the mayor’s office.

Benitez noted that with more than 900 recipients, "No Walk-In" signs were placed in conspicuous places, describing this payout as more orderly and systematic compared to the past cash aid disbursements.

Bais City, Negros Oriental Mayor Luigi Goñi also cited that the educational financial assistance distribution in his area was very orderly

Source: Philippines News Agency