﻿Edsa revolt reminder for officials not to abuse power: Isko

The 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution offers a lesson elected government officials should never forget — not to abuse the power vested on them by the people, presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Thursday.

In an interview during his visit to Gen. Mariano Alvarez (GMA) in Cavite, Domagoso said the people should continue to live in the present to build a better future but lessons of the revolution should never be forgotten.

He said the peaceful revolt should always remind elected officials that their power comes from the people through the election, but the people can also take it away from them.

“Bigyan natin ng halaga yung pagsisikap ng sambayanag Pilipino. Taong bayan ang nag alsa at nagpatalsik sa diktadurya. It is the people. Because of that naging pamantayan tayo, ‘yung peaceful revolution, kaya dapat lagi nating ipaalala ‘yun (Let us value the efforts of the Filipino people. It was the people who revolted against the dictatorship. The peaceful revolution had set a standard and so we should always remember that),” Domagoso said.

This year’s commemoration of the Edsa People Power is made more significant by the upcoming national elections in May 2022.

Candidates running for different posts should instill in their minds that they are asking for the people’s vote to serve the people and the country, Domagoso said.

In a recent campaign sortie in La Union, Domagoso said the revolt was emulated in other parts of the world.

By continuing to remember the country’s good history, others will replicate it, while bad history will continue to remind the people not repeat the mistakes of the past, he added.

“So bagay lamang na ito’y paulit-ulit nating ipaalala at kilalanin at isalin sa mga susunod na salin-lahi to remind everyone na huwag tayong mang-aabuso sa kapangyarihan kasi mag-aalimpuyo ang tao, magagalit ang tao (That is why it is important to remember and pass it on to the next generation, to remind everyone not to abuse their power, or else, the people will get mad).”

On February 25, the nation commemorates the 36th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, the day when former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his family fled to Honolulu, Hawaii.

