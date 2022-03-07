﻿Edsa Common Station construction done by March this year

After more than 15 years since its approval by the National Economic and Development Authority in December 2006, the construction of the North Triangle Common Station along Edsa, Quezon City is slated to be completed by the end of the month.

In a news release on Saturday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Art Tugade said the Station Building of Area A is now connected to Area B (Atrium) which is 100 percent complete.

He inspected the station on Thursday along with Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Japan International Cooperation Agency chief representative Eigo Azukizawa, construction firm BF Corporation chief executive officer Marides Fernando, other transport officials, and private sector partners.

The 13,700-square-meter concourse area will interconnect four major railway lines: Light Rail Transit (LRT)-1, Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 3 and 7, and the Metro Manila Subway Project.

“Notwithstanding the fact that I did not close Edsa to traffic, notwithstanding the fact that I did not suspend or realign the operations of the MRT-3, the construction of the Common Station’s building structure will be completed by end of March,” Tugade said.

Targeted to start operations by July, Tugade ordered commencement of operations at an earlier date “without sacrificing quality of work and reasonability of cost”.

“I will henceforth, until my term ends, inspect and make sure that the electromechanical system will also be in place so that this Common Station, a long-time dream of the Filipino people, will turn into reality. I hope it can be done within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte,” he added.

Fernando assured BF Construction will meet the timeline with non-stop work, including the ongoing concreting of the platform level, where the MRT-3 and LRT-1 lines will merge.

Kazuhiko, who rode the MRT-3 from the Ayala Station in Makati going to the inspection site, lauded the relentless efforts of the DOTr to improve mobility and connectivity.

“So, in the near future, I can change from the MRT-3 to the LRT-1 and MRT-7 or Metro Manila Subway via this Common Station. And I can go anywhere in a short time period. Needless to say that railway connectivity is indispensable for efficient transport. That’s why the opening of this Common Station will offer a significant level of comfort to use these railways,” Kazuhiko said.

Once operational, the Common Station can accommodate almost 500,000 passengers daily.

